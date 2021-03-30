Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby Sterling

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Football may be a team sport, but parenting is a game for two. Brittany Matthews is now trying to set some boundaries for "concerned" fans that are asking about the wellbeing of her and Patrick Mahomes' new baby girl, Sterling.

Brittany posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 29, to put her followers at ease and explain that they've got their parenting duties under control.

The 25-year-old trainer started off by giving an update on her day-to-day life, saying, "I have a new daughter and life has been crazy lately. But I just wanted to get on here and say you guys have been the sweetest ever… saying that I look so good and that I haven't had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y'all."

She made a point to shout out "all the positive, sweet people," before addressing those that are "so concerned about where Sterling has been, or if we've been leaving her, or what she looks like, and when we're going to post a photo."