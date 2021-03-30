Amy Schumer Jokes About Her Dad's "Magician Sawing Accident" Amid His Hospitalization

Leave it to Amy Schumer to keep things light—even amid a hospitalization.
The comedian revealed to fans late Monday, March 29 that her dad Gordon Schumer is in the hospital. The star posted a photo of herself masked next to his hospital bed, her dad looking into the camera with wires attached to his chest.
"I have terrible news," she captioned the post. "My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident. He has a good spirit through it all and we're still hoping the magician will turn back up."
Fans and friends played along with Amy's joke in the comments, with Derek Blasberg writing, "WHY DID HE VOLUNTEER FROM THE AUDIENCE?....Ps. Sending positive vibes for dad x."
The I Feel Pretty star didn't go into detail about why her dad was actually in the hospital. But when Sarah Cooper wrote, "Hope your dad will be outta there soon," Amy replied, "Yes. Well, some of him."
Amy has spoken about her father's health before. During a 2013 interview with NPR Morning Edition's David Greene, for instance, she talked about how he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was a child.
"It's the most painful thing in the world to just watch this person that you love ultimately just digress and kind of decompose. And it's too heavy and you have to find a way to laugh at it," she said when asked if her comedy comes from her experiences. "I will on stage go to a very dark place and make light of things that are painful. And it makes me feel better to hear about other people's struggles, so I like to share mine."
It looks like he shares her sense of humor, too. "He is still just hilarious," Amy later added. "My dad has to live in a hospital now. He's in like in assisted facility. And my dad, he's only 63. And the other people there are like in their 90's. And when I go see him, it's not heavy."
According to People, Amy posted earlier this month about how she he had her "first real visit" with her dad in a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Big day. First real visit with my dad in a year," she reportedly wrote alongside a since-deleted photo of herself holding her 22-month-old son Gene while standing by her father, adding, "Learned my mom can play the shofar and we started dressing Gene like the guy at the party with drugs. How was your day?"
Amy also got the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week and wore her "fanciest dress" to the vaccination site. "If you want to join me and support @pencilsforkidsinc take a pick [sic] of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite [sic] or nicest dress," she wrote, later adding that Guy Oseary would donate $5 to pencils4kids.org for each suit or dress post. "Use #downtogown."