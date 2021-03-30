Adam Brody Shares Hilariously Honest Response to The O.C. Fan Encounters

Watch : Adam Brody Guest Stars on Leighton Meester's "Single Parents"

It's been 14 years since the last episode of The O.C. aired—a fact that isn't lost on Adam Brody.

During the March 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old actor was asked if it's ever "weird" to have fans who now have their own children tell him how much they loved the series when they were growing up.

"I guess. I mean, I'm older, too. I have kids," Brody, who shares a son and a daughter with Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, told Kelly Clarkson. "So, we've all gotten older. I guess, maybe, in terms of the timeline, it's a little funny when I think I'm younger than someone and they're like, 'Oh, I grew up on that show. It really got me through junior high.' And then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm much older than you. Interesting.' So, it was a long time ago, and it keeps getting longer."