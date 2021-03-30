Why Kim Kardashian's "Wildest Dreams" Post Has Taylor Swift Fans Buzzing

Watch : Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West Feud: Everything We Know

Kim Kardashian just shared a new post featuring Taylor Swift's music—and fans can't seem to shake it off.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began binge-watching Bridgerton. And on March 29, she took to Instagram Stories to let her 212 million followers know that she made it to episode six. The KKW Beauty mogul posted a clip of a steamy scene in which Phoebe Dynevor's character Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page's character the Duke of Hastings have sex in the rain.

As fans of the show are well aware, the Netflix hit incorporates today's popular songs into the series' 1800s world. And guess what chart-topper just so happened to be playing in the background of this particular scene? Taylor's "Wildest Dreams."

Needless to say, the video caused quite a frenzy on social media. "Kim Kardashian's stories and Wildest Dreams playing at the back," one follower tweeted, "did no one notice?!?!"

Added another, "The no. 1 Swiftie."

Others, however, thought the post was more of a coincidence, with one follower wondering, "Does Kim even know that song is wildest dreams? Lmao."