Kate Middleton's Uncle Doesn't "Believe for a Moment" That She Made Meghan Markle Cry

Watch : Meghan Markle's Email to Palace About Kate Middleton Revealed

Kate Middleton's uncle is speaking out in her defense after Meghan Markle claimed the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.

The older brother of Carole Middleton told The Daily Mail that he doesn't "believe" Meghan's version of events, because Kate "doesn't have a mean bone in her body."

"It's just simply not in her nature," he insisted, adding, "She's even lovelier on the inside than on the outside."

Gary, who was not present during the alleged encounter, went so far as to assume that Meghan was the one who "had a hissy fit," suggesting, "Kate would have been trying to make the peace."

He added, "I would fight for Kate's honor until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I've ever met."

Gary also voiced his disapproval of Meghan and Prince Harry's actions, including their decision to participate in the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.