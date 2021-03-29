Megan Thee Stallion Hopes to “Change Lives” With $1 Million Fashion Nova Initiative for Women Leaders

Coming off her three Grammy wins, Megan The Stallion is making it a priority to give back.
On March 8, she launched the Women on Top initiative with the clothing brand Fashion Nova to empower women by helping to fund inspiring businesses, nonprofits and educational programs. Together, Meg and Fashion Nova are donating $1 million during Women's History Month to women and female-driven organizations.
Meg exclusively tells E! News why she's energized by the philanthropic work. "I grew up with very strong women around me, who instilled the importance of giving back," she says. "I realize I am in a unique position to use my voice to amplify causes that are important to me."
The "WAP" rapper adds, "When Fashion Nova approached me about their Women on Top Initiative, I couldn't have been more thrilled. Giving out a million dollars is a big deal! These grants are going to change lives."
So far, the donations include $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, $50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta and $25,000 to Texas Southern University in support of scholarships for women at the college of pharmacy and health sciences.
Of course, TSU holds a special place in her heart, as she has been pursuing a degree in health administration from the university.
When she's not, you know, performing for a worldwide audience, Meg hits the books like any other college student.
"I have been working so hard for these papers!!" the 26-year-old Houston native tells E! News. "I have always dreamt of opening an elder care facility to help the elderly. I can't wait to get with my classmates and put everyone to work helping our grandparents."
So how does she manage to do it all? "I juggle it all with my great team, and I have really great time management. It is also really important to take time for what is important," Meg shares. (In February, she revealed she's graduating this fall).
Her time management skills are undeniably immaculate—her hit track "Savage" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last May and became a TikTok sensation. The song earned her the 2021 Grammy for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song as well.
But Meg isn't the only celeb giving back through the Women on Top initiative. It has also partnered with model and actress Lauren London, who has recently appeared in Always and Forever, Games People Play and The Perfect Match.
Lauren, who dated rapper Nipsey Hussle before his death in 2019, wanted to honor the two-year anniversary of his passing on March 31.
So, she and Fashion Nova are donating $50,000 to The Dreamers Youth Foundation, which was founded by Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith.
"As women, we have a duty to honor and support our sisters," Lauren exclusively tells E! News. "I'm inspired by my sister Samantha, her healing spirit, her poise and her strength in the face of it all."
The Game star, 36, says the gift to The Dreamers Youth Foundation "means so much to me" because she knows "how much good she is putting back into the world through mentorship and community empowerment."
Per the org's site, "Our mission is to empower youth in marginalized communities to expand their creative minds through mentorship and education."
Learn more about the movement here.