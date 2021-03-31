10 Things You Didn't Know About Nicole Byer—by Nicole Byer

TBS

But the decided highs include Nailed It!, season five of which started streaming March 26, and Wipeout—both, coincidentally, shows that more often than not features people giving a task their all and then failing spectacularly, but in an entertaining, often heartwarming way.

"It's been a lot of fun just to see how confident people are," she explained. "In order to go on television and be like, 'Oh, I really want to prove to my kids that they're wrong and my baking is great,' and then they make the worst thing I've ever tasted. That takes a lot of confidence. Some would say delusion, but also I feel this delusion because I was like, 'I'm an actor or a comic.' That's delusional, to be like, 'People are going to want what I'm serving.'

"So I guess," Byer concluded, "I feel like I have a lot in common with these people, because I failed so much in my career before anything hit. So I guess it's a kinship."

Whatever her own secret recipe is, it's for damn sure now that people do want what Byer's serving, and they're hungry for more. In between helpings, get to know her a little bit better—in her own words—as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things: