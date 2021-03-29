Was There a Clue About Gossip Girl's Identity in the First Episode? This TikTok User Has a Theory

Watch : Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

Get ready, Upper East Siders! Because it looks like a social media sleuth has found an Easter egg that may have revealed Gossip Girl's identity all along.

After six seasons and more than 120 episodes of The CW series, viewers were stunned to learn that the mysterious blogger was none other than Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgley). But could the clues have been there since the beginning? TikTok user @yussijuicy2.0 seems to think so.

In a video posted to the platform over the weekend, the eagle-eyed fan looked back at the pilot episode and noticed Dan was actually featured just as Gossip Girl signed off for the very first time: "And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell."

"They told us in episode one!!!" @yussijuicy2.0 posted along with the clip.

This wasn't the first time someone had pointed out this scene. In fact, BuzzFeed and Glamour resurfaced a whole list of possible signs that it was Lonely Boy years ago. For instance, both outlets noted that viewers first heard Gossip Girl's voice, which was provided by Kristen Bell, at the beginning of the pilot, when Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) returns to New York City and is spotted in Grand Central Station. Who else was there? Dan!