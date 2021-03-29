Give Your Kitchen a Makeover with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Line at Walmart

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Drew Barrymore is here to help you achieve #KitchenGoals!
In collaboration with Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong, the Beautiful Kitchenware line offers stylish and affordable alternatives to everything one could possibly need in their kitchen. From sage green air fryers and toaster ovens to bold mixing bowls and durable pans, you'll actually think twice before trying to hide your tools and appliances. With unique colorways like sage green, blueberry pie, oyster grey, white icing and black sesame, you're bound to find a color combiantion that matches your kitchen's theme or inspires you to change things up! Plus, these thoughtfully designed tools, gadgets and cutlery will make any cluttered countertop look chic.
Besides the collection being aesthetically pleasing, the Beautiful line will make mealtime more efficient thanks to innovative touchscreen technology features and functional designs. Not to mention, everything is under $130!
And if cooking isn't your thing, we are positive that this adorable collection will turn you into a Top Chef in no time! See below for our the Beautiful Kitchenware products we are obsessing over and make sure to check out the entire collection on Walmart.com.
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
This air fryer already sold out once, so you better add this kitchen must-have to your cart ASAP! Like all of the appliances in the collection, this air fryer comes in sage green, white, black, oyster grey and features gold detailing and touch-activated illumination. Whether you're heating up leftovers or making a healthy meal, the 1700-watt system provides faster heat-up and cool-down time.
Set of 3 Bowls
In this set, you'll get a small, medium and large mixing bowl in assorted colors. With a nonslip base and easy pour spout, you can prep your food without causing a mess. And it's top-rack dishwasher safe!
11-Inch Square Griddle Pan
Whip up pancakes, eggs, burgers and more delicious creations with this durable, scratch-resistant 3-layer nonstick-coated pan. It's also PA, PFOA and PFOS-free with no lead or cadmium.
6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
With gold accents and the chicest colorways, this air fryer toaster oven won't stick out like a sore thumb on your kitchen countertop. It also features over 11 energy-efficient convection settings that will allow you to toast, bagel, broil, bake, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook and dehydrate.
High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Featuring a touch-activated display in addition to four presets and three manual settings, this blender will help you make the most delicious smoothies, blended cocktails and more.
6QT Enamel Dutch Oven
This large 6-quart pot has a durable cast iron construction which helps retain heat and lock in moisture. Plus, it will look chic on your stove!
Wood Rolling Pin
With a durable rubberwood barrel and offset handles, this cute rolling pin will help you get the perfect pies, pizzas and other baked goods.
2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster
You won't want to hide this toaster in a cabinet! With fun colorways to choose from and gold accents, this 900-watt toasting system will get you excited to make your morning meal. And it features removable, slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning!
Nesting Measuring Cups with Ring
This colorful set will help you precisely measure out your ingredients. Let's face it, it never hurts to have a few measuring cup sets on hand.