Royal FamilyKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Give Your Kitchen a Makeover with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Line at Walmart

The affordable collection will help you add a pop of color and fun to your kitchen.

By Emily Spain 29 Mar, 2021 6:25 PMTags
Drew BarrymoreLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Home
E-comm: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Drew Barrymore is here to help you achieve #KitchenGoals!

In collaboration with Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong, the Beautiful Kitchenware line offers stylish and affordable alternatives to everything one could possibly need in their kitchen. From sage green air fryers and toaster ovens to bold mixing bowls and durable pans, you'll actually think twice before trying to hide your tools and appliances. With unique colorways like sage green, blueberry pie, oyster grey, white icing and black sesame, you're bound to find a color combiantion that matches your kitchen's theme or inspires you to change things up! Plus, these thoughtfully designed tools, gadgets and cutlery will make any cluttered countertop look chic.

Besides the collection being aesthetically pleasing, the Beautiful line will make mealtime more efficient thanks to innovative touchscreen technology features and functional designs. Not to mention, everything is under $130!

And if cooking isn't your thing, we are positive that this adorable collection will turn you into a Top Chef in no time! See below for our the Beautiful Kitchenware products we are obsessing over and make sure to check out the entire collection on Walmart.com.

read
15 Amazon Kitchen Finds to Make Your Life Easier

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

This air fryer already sold out once, so you better add this kitchen must-have to your cart ASAP! Like all of the appliances in the collection, this air fryer comes in sage green, white, black, oyster grey and features gold detailing and touch-activated illumination. Whether you're heating up leftovers or making a healthy meal, the 1700-watt system provides faster heat-up and cool-down time.

$89
Walmart

Set of 3 Bowls

In this set, you'll get a small, medium and large mixing bowl in assorted colors. With a nonslip base and easy pour spout, you can prep your food without causing a mess. And it's top-rack dishwasher safe!

$20
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

2

Chet Hanks Predicts a "White Boy Summer," Gets Dragged By the Internet

3

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal Baby's Name and Share Pic

11-Inch Square Griddle Pan

Whip up pancakes, eggs, burgers and more delicious creations with this durable, scratch-resistant 3-layer nonstick-coated pan. It's also PA, PFOA and PFOS-free with no lead or cadmium.

$20
Walmart

6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

With gold accents and the chicest colorways, this air fryer toaster oven won't stick out like a sore thumb on your kitchen countertop. It also features over 11 energy-efficient convection settings that will allow you to toast, bagel, broil, bake, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook and dehydrate.

$129
Walmart

High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Featuring a touch-activated display in addition to four presets and three manual settings, this blender will help you make the most delicious smoothies, blended cocktails and more.

$60
Walmart

6QT Enamel Dutch Oven

This large 6-quart pot has a durable cast iron construction which helps retain heat and lock in moisture. Plus, it will look chic on your stove!

$60
Walmart

Wood Rolling Pin

With a durable rubberwood barrel and offset handles, this cute rolling pin will help you get the perfect pies, pizzas and other baked goods.

$15
Walmart

2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster

You won't want to hide this toaster in a cabinet! With fun colorways to choose from and gold accents, this 900-watt toasting system will get you excited to make your morning meal. And it features removable, slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning!

$40
Walmart

Nesting Measuring Cups with Ring

This colorful set will help you precisely measure out your ingredients. Let's face it, it never hurts to have a few measuring cup sets on hand.

$4
Walmart

Up next: 18 Amazon Items Our Shopping Editors Buy On Repeat.

Trending Stories

1

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

2

Chet Hanks Predicts a "White Boy Summer," Gets Dragged By the Internet

3

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal Baby's Name and Share Pic

4

Kelly Ripa Starts Your Week With Sexy Shirtless Pics of Mark Consuelos

5

Jennifer Lopez Turns Up the Heat While Dancing Bikini-Clad to Drake