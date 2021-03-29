Sephora's Oh Snap Sale: Get 50% Off Perricone MD

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer and Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum.
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer instantly hydrates skin. It plumps, firms, and smooths skin over time to create a radiant complexion.
Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum
If you're fretting over dullness, uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles, and dryness, give this serum a try while it's available at half price. The Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum visibly lifts and improves skin plumpness, cushion, bounce, and resiliency.
