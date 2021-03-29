Royal FamilyKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Kelly Ripa Is Starting Your Week With Sexy Shirtless Photos of Mark Consuelos

For "Throwback Sunday," Kelly Ripa looked back at a beach vacation with Mark Consuelos and turned up the heat by posting a number of shirtless snapshots of the Riverdale actor.

By Elyse Dupre 29 Mar, 2021 12:28 PMTags
Kelly RipaCouplesCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

Kelly Ripa is taking a steamy stroll down memory lane.

In a series of "Throwback Sunday" posts on March 28, the TV host looked back at a vacation she took with her husband Mark Consuelos and turned up the heat by sharing a number of shirtless snapshots of the actor. One photo, for instance, showed the Riverdale star relaxing on a beach chair while another showed him baring his abs as he fixed his sunglasses. There was also a picture of the couple walking arm in arm in the sand. 

Of course, this isn't the first time Ripa has shown her hubby some love on Instagram. From heartfelt tributes to "thirst trap pictures," the morning show star has posted it all. Although, she admitted she selects her pictures a little more "carefully" these days, especially after she posted a throwback of Consuelos in a form-fitting patrol uniform for Halloween and fans couldn't help but notice his bulge. 

"You have no idea how carefully," she wrote in the comments section of a November 2020 pic. "And how limiting it all is (I'm not complaining)." 

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

To see more of the couple's Instagram pics, scroll on.  

Instagram
"Throwback Sunday"

The morning show star shared a "Throwback Sunday" photo of the Riverdale actor flashing his abs as he relaxed on the beach.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

She also turned up the heat with this shot of her hubby fixing his sunglasses.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

And the talk show host shared a sweet pic of the duo walking arm in arm along the sand.

Instagram
A Live-ly Celebration

"So proud of my girl. 15year live anniversary. #KellysSweet15 #quinceañera"

Instagram
A Cute Brunch

"The band is back together again... Brunch with the Consuelos gang..."

Instagram
A Christmas-gram

"Live! Christmas party on FLEEK! @instasuelos on FLEEK! False eyelashes on FLEEK! (Mine, not his)"

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
A Family Affair

"An actual family photo? With all of us in the picture? Thanks Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com for capturing the unheard of. ⭐️#walkoffame"

Instagram
XOXO

"#bae watch."

Instagram
Double Trouble

"Can't make this sh#! Up. Small calf tear."

Instagram
Star Power

"Sooo proud of you @kellyripa ...so well deserved...xoxxo" 

Instagram
Fireworks

"Thank you @marcobenattar for a great Montreal weekend."

Instagram
Love Train

"On our way to Formula 1. Grand Prix Montreal"

Instagram
Perfect Match

"Nobody I'd rather spend hump day with than @instasuelos for obvious reasons."

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Here he comes.........@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless. #cohosting"

Instagram
Sparks Fly

"Happy hump day to my beloved @instasuelos ! Thank you for making everyday feel like hump day!" 

Instagram
Party Animals

"New Years Eve with @instasuelos is EVERYTHING!"

Instagram
Destination: Marriage

"Canton here we come @michaelstrahan start chillin the tequila" 

Instagram
Look of Love

"What are you lookin at"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

NEXT GALLERY: Hottest Celeb Couples on Instagram

 

Trending Stories

1

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

2

Emma Stone Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dave McCary

3

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal Baby's Name and Share Pic

4

Mario Lopez "Got Into a Little Fight" With This Star at an Awards Show

5

Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Face Onto Fan's Body: See the Pic