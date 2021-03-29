Kelly Ripa Is Starting Your Week With Sexy Shirtless Photos of Mark Consuelos

Watch : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

Kelly Ripa is taking a steamy stroll down memory lane.

In a series of "Throwback Sunday" posts on March 28, the TV host looked back at a vacation she took with her husband Mark Consuelos and turned up the heat by sharing a number of shirtless snapshots of the actor. One photo, for instance, showed the Riverdale star relaxing on a beach chair while another showed him baring his abs as he fixed his sunglasses. There was also a picture of the couple walking arm in arm in the sand.

Of course, this isn't the first time Ripa has shown her hubby some love on Instagram. From heartfelt tributes to "thirst trap pictures," the morning show star has posted it all. Although, she admitted she selects her pictures a little more "carefully" these days, especially after she posted a throwback of Consuelos in a form-fitting patrol uniform for Halloween and fans couldn't help but notice his bulge.

"You have no idea how carefully," she wrote in the comments section of a November 2020 pic. "And how limiting it all is (I'm not complaining)."