Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Heat Up UFC Fight Alongside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved that what happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas...at least, when it comes to star-studded double dates.

On Saturday, March 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her blink-182 drummer boyfriend were seen in the VIP section of the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada. A video, posted on ESPN's Twitter account, revealed the couple enjoying lollipops while looking coy for the camera.

However, the two weren't alone. Also in attendance at the UFC fight were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who are friends with the stars. The New Girl alum gave a peace sign to the camera while MGK toasted his drink.

Though the two couples were not seated at the same table, they made the most out of their Las Vegas trip. Following the show, the foursome made it over to The Cosmopolitan's bar The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, where Barker and Kelly performed blink-182's "All the Small Things."