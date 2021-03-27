Royal FamilyKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Tease Arrival of Baby No. 3 in the Cutest Ways

Hilary Duff hinted that she gave birth to her third child while her husband Matthew Koma introduced fans to their new...baby.

Hilary Duff maaaaay have given birth to baby No. 3!

On Friday, March 26, the 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire alum and Younger actress posted on Instagram a photo of her and husband Matthew Koma's 2-year-old daughter Banks sitting in a bathtub and looking annoyed. Hilary wrote, "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

Many fans offered their congratulations. Hilary did not reveal more details, and also has yet to announce the name and sex of her and Matthew's new child, who is her third overall. She is also a mother to 9-year-old son Luca Comrie from a previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Matthew trolled fans on his Instagram Story on Saturday, March 27, with a video of himself introducing the family's brand new...espresso machine.

"I know a lot of people want to meet the new baby," he said. "So, here she is! It's an AnZa, I think it's pronounced and...we're figuring out what she needs and how to keep her the happiest and the results have been outstanding in terms of you know, what you put in, you get back out."

He then turns the camera on Banks, who appears in the kitchen smiling in her sleep sack, and asks her if she wants some whipped cream. She says she does, and he then gives her some.

"This has become my parenting for baby No. 3," Matthew said. "Here you go."

He then joked, "Health first."

Hilary and Koma, who tied the knot in 2019, announced her latest pregnancy last October. "lol quarantine was fun," he wrote. "Baby #3 - 2021"

Two weeks ago, Hilary posted maternity photos on Instagram, writing, "Hey baby, I love you very much ... however, I don't wanna be wombmates anymore! I want to hold you in my arms!"

