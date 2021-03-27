Olivia Jade Reflects on Being "Publicly Shamed" for Lori Loughlin's Role in College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli has faced a lot of criticism after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their part in the college admissions scandal. But the influencer has come out of the experience a little bit stronger and wiser.
On Friday, March 26, the 21-year-old star took to TikTok to share what she learned these past few years, including the important lesson a "very inspirational woman" taught her.
"We were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,'" Olivia recalled. "And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 ft. of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"
She continued, "I think about that quote everyday because it's so true and such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."
Olivia added that she wants everyone to understand, "if your feelings are hurting [and] if they're valid to you, they're valid."
doesn't matter if you're drowning in 60 ft and I'm drowning in 30... were both still drowning.
"It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse, you're allowed to have a hard time in this world," she explained. "But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."
The influencer has been open about what it was like to be ridiculed by the public, appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk and occasionally touching on the subject in her vlogs.
However, she doesn't go into detail about how her family is coping with the scandal. Instead, in her official return to YouTube, she told viewers, "I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like, 'Why are you back,' you can go watch that interview... I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there."
"I don't mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way," Olivia continued. "I think what I was trying to get across is that I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most is apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table. And so although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward."
Meanwhile, Lori is back at home and Mossimo is serving out the rest of his prison sentence. A source recently told E! News how the Fuller House actress is faring following her stint in prison, sharing, "She has her girls around and they come over frequently. But it's still difficult without Mossimo there and they all feel a big void."
"Lori doesn't feel like she will be able to fully relax until he's out," the source added. "To pass the time, she's doing a lot of yoga and taking walks. She has also been spending time completing her community service."