After Being Rejected and Paid Less, Hoda Kotb Has Career Lessons You Need to Hear

The next time you're rejected, think of Hoda Kotb.

When the clock strikes 7 a.m. in New York City and cameras zoom in on Hoda and her Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, it's hard to imagine there was a time Hoda was turned away from a job. But, yes, it did happen...repeatedly. In fact, someone once tried to steer Hoda—now a Daytime Emmy winner, author and one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2018—away from a career in journalism altogether.

"I actually had a college professor who basically said, 'Look, it's a very competitive field and I'm just gonna try to save you some heartache. There's a lot of people there and I just don't know that you'd be one of the people who would make it in that industry,'" she recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I remember it so vividly because it was like a knife in my heart."

But as anyone who's watched her on NBC for more than a decade can deduce, that negativity did not stop the persistent future star. "I used to play high school basketball, so I believed until the buzzer hit that you could win. I believed that with everything in me," Hoda explained. "I didn't really think of the odds. I just went into that same weird mode that a lot of people go into because either you're stubborn or you're stupid. I just thought to myself, 'I really like this and I want to try it and there are a lot of people who are going to say no, so it's like you either trust your inside voice or all the outside voices.'"