Lil Nas X Shares His Coming Out Story in Empowering Letter to His Younger Self

Watch : Lil Nas X on Becoming a Fashion Icon With Christian Cowan's Help

At 21 years old, Lil Nas X is doing something his 14-year-old self never thought possible.

The "Old Town Road" superstar never imagined he would come out publicly, he explained on Friday, March 26. He wrote a powerful letter to his younger self, reflecting on why he wanted to release his latest song, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," which is about a relationship he had with a man in 2020.

Nas addressed the Instagram note to "14 year old montero," referring to his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill.

"i wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer," he wrote. "i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be ‘that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."