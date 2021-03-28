You'll Respect Ruth Bader Ginsburg Even More After Hearing About This Author's Experience

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year was a devastating blow to the legion of fans the associate Supreme Court Justice had acquired, the 87-year-old champion of equal rights having spent her final decade as the unlikeliest of pop culture icons, icing on the cake for a career barrier-breaker who had already inspired so many in the legal world.

She had been in and out of the hospital battling various ailments for years, including a recurrence of cancer last spring, but legendarily never missed more than a few days of SCOTUS work, and up until the pandemic relegated everyone to their home offices, she was averaging a couple of public appearances a week.

So it should come as no surprise that she just kept at it.

"She was asking for work when she was in the hospital, this is the Ruth Bader Ginsburg who I knew," Amanda L. Tyler, UC Berkeley law professor and co-author with Ginsburg of the new book Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life's Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union, told E! News in a recent interview. They worked on the project all throughout the summer, Tyler submitting the first draft of the manuscript three weeks before Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18.