Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19 While Pregnant

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are all set to balance life with two young children.

The couple shared via social media on Friday, March 26 that they are expecting a baby boy! The former Olympic gymnast, who announced her pregnancy in January, revealed the sex of their second child with an adorable YouTube video.

Dressed in head-to-toe white, the proud parents had their loved ones splatter them with blue paint. (Keep scrolling to see photos from the reveal!)

As Shawn described in the YouTube vid, "I was so shocked because in the back of my head I kept saying a boy just because everything was different, but I truly thought we were gonna have a girl. I even had dreams that we're gonna have three girls and have a girl family."

Shawn and Andrew, both 29, welcomed 17-month-old daughter Drew in October 2019 after tying the knot in April 2016. While they had indeed intended to make Drew a big sister at a young age, they hadn't anticipated having the new bundle of joy arrive quite this quickly.