Everything We Know About Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Biopic Spencer

Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in the new biopic, Spencer. Find out more about the upcoming film about the late royal.

Watch: Kristen Stewart Rocks Princess Diana's Iconic Sapphire Ring

In a new film, Kristen Stewart takes on the role of one of the world's most iconic women: Princess Diana.

The 30-year-old Twilight alum plays the beloved late U.K. royal and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry in the biopic Spencer. Filming on the project began a few months ago in Germany and the production recently moved to the United Kingdom. Several photos of Kristen in character have already been released, some official and provided by the studio, and some candid pics shot by paparazzi.

Last November, Kristen spoke about her role in the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She recalled watching Diana's 1997 funeral on TV.

"I was really young [and] didn't really know what was going on," she said. "But now, it's hard not to feel protective over her."

In an interview with Deadline last June, director Pablo Larraín called Kristen "one of the great actors around today."

Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana in Spencer

Check out everything we know about the new film Spencer:

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart Cast as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart's casting as Princess Diana was announced in June 2020. At the time, director Pablo Larraín told Deadline that the actress was "one of the great actors around today." He added, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," he continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
The Plot

The film is based on real-life events. Spencer, which is Diana's maiden name, takes place in December 1991, when she and Prince Charles spent a Christmas holiday with the royal family at one of Queen Elizabeth II's additional residences, in Sandringham, England. That weekend, she made the decision to leave her husband, following much relationship turmoil. The two ultimately divorced in August 1996 after 15 years of marriage.

"We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen," Pablo Larraín told Deadline in June 2020. "She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."

Spencer is set for release in fall 2021.

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock
Jack Farthing Plays Prince Charles

It was confirmed in March 2021 that Jack Farthing was cast as Prince Charles, Diana's husband. He is known for roles in the BBC drama series Poldark and the network's comedy Blandings. He also appeared with Olivia Munn in the Netflix movie Love, Wedding, Repeat.

Shutterstock; Imago via ZUMA Press
Olga Hellsing Cast as Sarah Ferguson

German model Olga Hellsing will make her acting debut as Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York and now ex-wife of Prince Charles' brother Prince AndrewDeadline reported in March 2021.

Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock; douglas-thomas.com
Thomas Douglas Cast as Diana's Father

British-German actor Thomas Douglas will play Diana's father, Earl John Spencer, Deadline reported in March 2021. He previously appeared in the 2020 miniseries Labyrinth of Peace and the crime series Tatort, Germany's longest-running TV drama.

Getty Images
Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris Also Star

Timothy Spall, who played Wormtail in the Harry Potter films and also starred with Jack Farthing on the comedy show Blandings, The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine actress Sally Hawkins and Mission: Impossible movie series star Sean Harris also appear in Spencer, Deadline reported in January 2021.

