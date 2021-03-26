Our Favorite Finds Under $100 From Carbon38's Spring Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't want to look and feel good during a workout? Carbon38 has activewear, loungewear, and everyday clothing that is both functional and fashionable. They have clothes to make you feel supported during a run and effortlessly chic when you're not working out.
Carbon38 comes through all year round, but this spring sale is really clutch. Take an extra 40% off all sale styles and get free shipping when you use the promo code STRENGTH40 at check out.
Check out our favorite sale items from Nike, Spiritual Gangster, Alo and more below. Head over to Carbon38 before these deals disappear. The sale ends on March 29 at 11:59 pm PT.
Nike Mixed Hairbands- Set of 9
Keep your hair out of your face with these Nike headbands. They're sold in a set of nine, so you have plenty of options to switch things up.
Alo Yoga Bend Tank
The Bend Tank from Alo Yoga offers just-enough coverage as a lightweight layer for warm-weather workouts and hot-studio sessions. The soft, cooling performance fabric keeps things light and breathable during your workout.
Nike Yoga Ruched Tank
The Yoga Ruched Tank from Nike offers plenty of coverage and even more comfort. The soft ribbed fabric has a bit of stretch and sweat-wicking properties. And the cherry on top? The lower cut back makes it extra breathable.
Carbon38 Printed Ribbed 7/8 Length Legging
The Carbon38 Printed Ribbed 7/8 Length Legging has a wide double-faced waistband that keeps you smooth, contoured, and stable while you're on the move. It's available in seven colors. If you're into the matching sets, pair these leggings with the ribbed cami bra top or ribbed tank made from the same textured fabric.
Carbon38 Tie Dye Crop Tank
This tie dye crop top is made from a cotton-spandex blend that's breathable and offers up nothing but good vibes. It's available in four different colors. Complete your look with matching tie dye joggers, which are also on sale for $53.
Stateside Cupro Twist Front Skirt
We've found your next brunch look. The Stateside Cupro Twist Front Skirt is gathered at the side with a slit for easy movement. The matching tank is also on sale for $13.
Carbon38 Power Lace Cross Back Cami Top
This floral-printed tank top has a v-neckline, wide cross-back straps, and a built-in shelf bra for additional support. Thankfully, the matching leggings are on sale too.
NSF Meadow Rib Dress
You can pair this dress with sneakers, heels, or sandals to dress it up or down. The body-hugging fit and stretchy fabric make this look endlessly wearable.
Beach Riot Ribbed Cara Legging
These Beach Riot leggings are full-length and high-rise with a contoured v waistband that flatters and smooths. The leopard print pattern that takes your active look to the next level.
Carbon38 Reptile Shine High Rise Full-Length Legging
These leggings look like they're made from leather, so you can wear them anywhere you go. The performance piece has an ultra high-rise waistband that keeps you locked in with core-contouring support. If you love a set, the coordinating sports bra is on sale too.
Carbon38 Sweater Tank
The Carbon38 Sweater Tank infuses the luxury of knitwear and the ease of a tank for an elevated loungewear experience. It's also available in heather grey.
Carbon38 Twist Tank
We all need a white tank we can rely on; i.e. is not see-through. The Twist Tank by Carbon38 has the perfect amount of stretch for your next workout. It's a shirt that looks cute, whether you're in the gym or hanging with friends.
