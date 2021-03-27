Royal FamilyKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Score An Extra 40% Off Sale Items at Anthropologie This Weekend

Save big on apparel, shoes, homegoods and more!

By Emily Spain 27 Mar, 2021
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Anthropologie lovers rejoice!

This weekend, the lifestyle retailer is offering an extra 40% off sale items, which means it's time to treat yourself to that item you've been eyeing! Whether you're in the market for new clothesshoes or homegoods, there are so many incredible deals at Anthropologie right now.

If you're overwhelmed by the huge selection of sale must-haves, we've rounded up a few of our favorites below to start you started.

Beth Cropped Flare Pants

Dress these fun pants up or down! Pair it with a tank or light sweater and you'll wow everyone.

$98
$60
Anthropologie

Dale Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots never go out of style, which is why these boots are a safe purchase. They will look great with a pair of mom jeans, too.

$138
$100
Anthropologie

Katya Ruffled Mini Dress

Florals for spring? Grounbreaking. But seriously, we love this ruffled dress for weekend brunch or Easter festivities.

$158
$100
Anthropologie

Novah Striped Midi Dress

Pair this dress with a pair of chunky boots and some gold jewelry and you'll be ready to conquer the day!

$158
$100
Anthropologie

Reversible Airy Gauze Duvet Cove

Available in light grey, dusty pink and mint, this cloud-like duvet is perfect for giving your bedroom a springtime refresh!

$135
$105
Anthropologie

Monogram Mug

Pick up a few of these iconic mugs that are only $7! Whether you add to your mug collection or give these out to friends, you'll be glad you took advantage of the incredible price.

$10
$7
Anthropologie

Melanie Leggings

Work up a sweat in style! These leggings will provide comfort and style while you're on the go, working from home or at the gym.

$98
$60
Anthropologie

Elyse Printed Bias Slip Dress

Show everyone how fierce you are with this ultra-chic slip dress! Wear a long or short sleeve underneath for the ultimate fit.

$128
$50
Anthropologie

