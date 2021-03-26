Everything You Need to Know About Elliot Stabler and Law & Order: Organized Crime

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Stabler's coming home.

That is the messaging at the heart of all the promotion for the upcoming premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Why? Well, because the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off will mark Christopher Meloni's return as Detective Elliot Stabler.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the Organized Crime premiere—which will air Thursday, April 1 as part of a crossover event with Law & Order: SVU—ever since the spin-off was announced in March of last year. In case you forgot, Meloni's return to the franchise was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the loss of a showrunner.

Nonetheless, this Thursday will feature an on-screen reunion of longtime co-stars Meloni, who famously played Stabler between 1999 and 2011, and Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running crime procedural. And someone may need to call a bus for us because we are more than excited!