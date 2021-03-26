See Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Star in Her First TV Commercial

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson just made her TV commercial debut!
The 2-year-old toddler recently starred alongside the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a spot for Nurtec ODT, a prescription medicine for the treatment of adult migraines. In the ad, the mother-daughter duo could be seen cuddling on the couch while enjoying a bowl of popcorn.
Needless to say, Khloe was pretty proud of her little one and posted a clip of the commercial to Twitter on March 25, writing, "My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!!!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian also reacted to the spot, tweeting, "The cutest."
Khloe, who shares True with Tristan Thompson, recently expressed her desire to give the child a sibling. During a recent appearance on Ellen Digital's series "Lady Parts," for instance, the Good American mogul said she's "done IVF about three different times" and noted she once froze her eggs. But after her 12-14 eggs were thawed to mix with sperm, "none of them survived."
"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen," she said. "They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So, I actually have made embryos."
In addition, Khloe has shared her thoughts on surrogacy and talked about how she "would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy."
"I'm really grateful that there are other options, but I loved being pregnant with True," she said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "It's such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I'd might never get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful and it breaks my heart."
Throughout her journey, Khloe has remained hopeful that she'll one day be able to grow her family. "I definitely do want more kids," she said on "Lady Parts." "I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."
And it looks like she has the support of her loved ones.
"I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True," Kris Jenner recently told Ellen DeGeneres, "because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters and that's just my heart. So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy and True will be so excited."