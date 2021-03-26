Why Jessica Simpson Has No Interest Reliving "Triggers" in Britney Spears Documentary

Jessica Simpson has yet to watch The New York Times docuseries "Framing Britney Spears," and it doesn't look like she ever will.
In a sneak preview of Tamron Hall's Friday episode, the fashion designer explains, "It's one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I lived it."
"And I know Britney and I know what she went through and it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" Simpson shares. "We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up."
Jessica detailed her at-times adversarial friendship with Britney in her memoir, Open Book, the paperback version of which she is promoting now.
The 40-year-old singer recalls how she and Britney were always being compared to each other because of their start on the Mickey Mouse Club and later their singing careers. This persisted even when they started their families, with Jessica recalling the time she was mistaken for Britney on a trip to Disney World. She wrote in Open Book, "I was like, of course this would happen to me. Britney steals even this Disney moment, right there in front of my kids."
But Jessica doesn't mind the comparisons anymore now that she has a greater understanding of what's more important in life, like her husband and kids. Last year, she told E! News, "Max was like, 'You wrote a chapter book, mom.' It's just so cute, they're really proud of me. That pride that my children have of me, there is no better accomplishment."
And, more importantly, Jessica has more confidence after writing this memoir.
"I'm so proud of myself for sharing these experiences. It's one of those things where it's all out there, I have nothing to hide, I'm not ashamed of anything," she shared. "In my mistakes, now, I can own them, lead with them and show that I am not perfect and I don't want to be perfect."