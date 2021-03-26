All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Snowy Spring Break Getaway With Her Kids

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids are taking advantage of ski season's waning days.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay posted footage and photos to Instagram on Thursday, March 25 of herself hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colo. with children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

E! News has learned that the star and her good friend Stacey Bendet both brought their kids to the popular mountain destination for spring break to enjoy a few days on the powder.

"The kids love the snow, and she wanted to take them for a fun, quick trip," an insider close to Kourtney tells E! News exclusively. "The kids are all close friends and love having play dates together. They did fun activities in the cabin and had a few fun skiing days."

The source continues, "They stayed in a private house in Aspen close to the mountain. Kourtney left earlier this week and is already coming back to L.A."