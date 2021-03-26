It Sucks That Superstore Had to End, But At Least the Series Finale Was Perfect

It's always bittersweet when a show ends, especially when it feels like there was more story to tell. But it really helps lessen the sting when the ending turns out to be perfect.
When Superstore announced that the current season would be the last, there was a certain sense that it didn't have to be this way. America Ferrera, the show's lead, had decided to exit at the beginning of the season, and the way her character Amy Sosa was written off was less than pleasant. Amy moved to California for a promotion and suddenly decided she didn't want to marry her boyfriend Jonah (Ben Feldman), and they broke up. Her final scene was sad, but not in a good way. It was just a real bummer. We then had to watch Jonah sadly try to get over the break up while the store moved on without its manager, and it wasn't very fun.
The final season announcement felt a little like an admission that the show didn't work without Ferrera, or at least it didn't work the way they wrote Ferrera off. The former star returned for tonight's final two episodes and suddenly, this rough season became totally worth it.
Amy took a trip back to St. Louis to help with the fight to keep the store open. That plan was complicated by the discovery of a bag of severed feet, and it all turned out to be useless anyway. The corporate overlords at Zephra had already decided to turn the store into a fulfillment center, which Dina (Lauren Ash) would manage. She got to keep five employees, including new assistant manager Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi), but everyone else had to move on.
While Glenn (Mark McKinney) panicked about retirement, Mateo (Nico Santos) panicked about not being able to find another job as an undocumented immigrant. Eventually, Glenn decided to reopen his dad's hardware store, with Mateo and Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) working for him.
Amy and Jonah spent most of the two episodes having awkward run-ins, until Dina revealed that Jonah and his new girlfriend had broken up. Amy admitted she had some regrets, and tried to explain that her brain had short-circuited with all the options she suddenly had with her promotion.
Jonah wasn't totally ready to accept her apology, but after a showing of everybody's job interviews, she was inspired to try again. This time, he kissed her, and finally all was right in Cloud 9 again.
A final montage revealed that Dina and Garrett (Colton Dunn) stayed together and Jonah and Amy got married and had another son named Carter. Amy got another exec job and Jonah ran for city council, and everyone got back together for a backyard picnic later on.
It may have been an early ending, but it was a great way to say goodbye to a really fantastic show.
Superstore aired on NBC.
