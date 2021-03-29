Why Cooks Everywhere Love Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kitchen Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's no place like home for Ree Drummond.
As The Pioneer Woman blogger and Food Network star continues sharing mouth-watering recipes and lifestyle tips with fans, many followers can't help but fall in love with her affordable line of kitchen products at Walmart.
"Plates, bowls and dishes have always been a passion of mine (I don't care about shoes and designer bags, just give me a set of salad plates!), and I've always loved a cabinet full of dinnerware to have a little bit of a 'collected through the years' look," Ree explained to E! News. "I designed my line to have a little bit of a flea market feel, with vintage flowers and beautiful colors, so that it could be mixed and matched and made into a collection all one's own. Cooking is also a passion of mine, so putting together the kind of cookware and cooking tools that I love to use was something near and dear to my heart."
Today, Ree has expanded her line to include fashions, bedding, fabric and more. And as she discovers more and more shoppers across the country using her items, she can't help but feel grateful.
"It brings me so much joy to see my products inside people's homes!" she shared. "To see that my dinnerware is part of their various family celebrations is so special to me—I couldn't ask for more than that!"
The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 6-Quart Programable Multi-Cooker
Ree's multi-cooker combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer and warmer all in one stylish appliance. And yes, it has more than 1,500 5-star ratings online.
The Pioneer Woman Gorgeous Garden Stainless Steel Trigger Ice Cream Scoop
With summer quickly approaching, be prepared for that ice cream treat with a scoop that features a gorgeous decorated handle. It's a must for any ranch style kitchens.
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Bring rustic elegance to your table with this dinner set that includes four salad plates, bowls and dinner plates.
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom 6 Quart Portable Slow Cooker
With more than 420 5-star reviews, shoppers can't get enough of this affordable slow cooker that is more than ideal for cooking and carrying food to potlucks and parties.
The Pioneer Woman Grain Free, Natural Dog Treats, Beef & Brisket Recipe BBQ Style Cuts
Real beef is the No. 1 ingredient in these tempting beef dog treats, featuring beef brisket to satisfy any dog's natural craving for meaty flavor. Prepare to get tails wagging with these snacks.
The Pioneer Woman Stainless Steel Oval Kitchen Trash Can with Lid
We know, we know. Nobody likes taking out the trash. But everyone also loves to maintain a tidy home. Ree's stainless-steel can blends nicely in your kitchen, bathroom, utility room or home office.
The Pioneer Woman 4 Pack Seasonings
Before you heat up the grill or prep that next dinner, consider adding some incredible flavor courtesy of Ree. With flavors like Drummond Ranch Grill, Cowboy Lemon Pepper and Tex Mex Cowgirl, it's going to be hard to resist.
The Pioneer Woman 4 Quart Ice Cream Maker
In less than one day, Ree's brand-new ice cream maker sold out online. For those lucky to pick one up in time, you'll be making ice cream in 30 minute or less. For others, keep this page bookmarked for when more come back in stock.
The Pioneer Woman Individual 8 oz. Salted Caramel Ice Cream Mix Packet
This high quality ice cream mix packet will make two quarts of delicious ice cream! Simply add milk and heavy cream to make decadent ice cream the whole family will enjoy. Plus, you can choose from multiple flavors including birthday cake.
The Pioneer Woman Amelia 4-Piece 14.7-Ounce Goblet Set
Whether you are serving up mojitos, sweet tea or just some good old-fashioned ice water, Ree's goblet set is great for everyday use. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
The Pioneer Woman Floral Stoneware Paper Towel Holder and Utensil Holder Combo
Add an enchanting touch to your kitchen countertop with these useful holders. After all, you can't enjoy your meal without some utensils and paper towels.
The Pioneer Woman Flavored Coffee Pods
Inspired by one of Ree's signature Pioneer Woman dishes, luscious cinnamon rolls, this coffee cinnamon blend is the perfect way to start your day!
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Made from durable stoneware, these pretty dishes are perfect for serving family and friends in coordinated style. Ree's signature floral designs and a scalloped rim will add color and classic styling to any dining table.
