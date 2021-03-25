What to Expect From American Horror Story: Double Feature

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

American Horror Story season 10 is coming, and we might just not be ready for it.

Ryan Murphy has been teasing the new season for over a year, since before the pandemic was officially a pandemic. He gave us a cast in February 2020, but we didn't get a title until March 2021, though that title only completely confused us.

It turns out that season 10 is called Double Feature and is actually two mini seasons in one. One season will be by the sea, and one will be by the sand. The cast that has been announced is for the sea, and we're still waiting on a second cast announcement for the sand.

Of course, Murphy explained all that in a comment in response to a fan on Instagram, so if you missed it, you're probably not alone! Beyond the title and that confusing set up, there are a few things we know about what's to come.