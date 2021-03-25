Why Women Everywhere Love Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love Rare Beauty like a love song!
Selena Gomez released her beauty line Rare Beauty last September and ever since the brand has become a cult-favorite among beauty fanatics. From the inclusive line of foundation shades to her liquid highlighter and blushes, you really cannot go wrong with anything from Rare Beauty.
In addition to helping women everywhere look and feel their best, Rare Beauty is committed to helping end stigma around mental health and chronic illness. In a statement on the Rare Beauty website, the brand revealed their plan for The Rare Impact Fund, which has a 10-year fundraising goal of $100 million "to help give people access to mental health services."
What else can we say, Rare Beauty is good for you! Scroll below to check out the brand's best-selling products that are making a difference in the lives of women everywhere.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Confident Energy Eyeshadow Palette
We have a feeling this will soon become your must-have eyeshadow palette for summer! Whether you lean towards a neutral look or a pop of color, this palette has it all.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Apply a bit of this liquid-like cream blush to the apple of your cheeks for the perfect rosy finish.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
Suitable for oily, combo and normal skin types, this weightless foundation provides buildable medium-to-full coverage with a natural finish. And there's 44 shades so you're bound to find one that perfectly matches your skin.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Get the perfect cat eye with this waterproof liquid eyeliner! It offers everything you could want in an eyeliner like a flexible tip and matte finish.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
With light-reflecting pearl particles and a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white waterlily, this must-have liquid highlighter will help achieve a glowing, dewy look.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Get a show stopping, bold pout with one of the 12 shades of this matte lipstick. And even though it is matte, it's super hydrating!
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel
Your brow game will be strong thanks to this ultra-precise pencil. The weightless formula offers a tinted brow gel that promises to lift and hold!