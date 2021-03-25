What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 27-28

To quote Daniel Craig on Saturday Night Live: Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend!
We're not sure about anyone else, but man, this week felt long and heavy and never-ending. And right now, we have just about enough energy to press play on a new TV show and relax for a little. Fortunately, there are a handful of great options just waiting to be binged, including the highly anticipated The Mighty Ducks revival series and a juicy new murder mystery courtesy of Netflix. Quacks and whacks, what a combo.
Plus, E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV is essential viewing for anyone who is more invested in the lives of Bravolebrities than most of their family and friends, an unexpected pair of celeb BFFs are opening up their private hangout to us mere mortals and HBO is delivering a riveting music documentary that'll teach you exactly what love's got to do with it.
Here's what to watch this weekend, March 27-28...
If You Still Have Some Quack In You: Get in Flying V formation because the Ducks are back! But in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the iconic team is now the enemy, with Lauren Graham leading her son's team of underdogs after he's cut from the original crew. And before you ask, yes, Emilio Estevez is quack in action as the now hockey-hating Gordon Bombay. With all the ragtag charm of the original series and an appearance by some of the O.G. players, this next generation is a return to "classic Disney sports" content, as promised by Graham in our exclusive chat with her. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Want to Honor the Queen of Rock & Roll: Prepare to get to know living legend Tina Turner in a whole new way thanks to the new documentary on her life and career. Tina is filled with audiotapes, never-before-seen footage and sit-down interviews with Turner herself, along with her husband Erwin Bach, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey and more. Directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, the two-hour doc covers the singer's childhood, her abusive relationship with ex-husband Ike Turner and her triumphant solo career in the '80s. Filled with heartache, joy and her iconic music, Tina is one of the most entertaining and enlightening music docs you'll see. (Where to Watch: premieres simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m.)
If You Live and Breathe for Reality TV: E!'s new series For Real: The Story of Reality TV is essential viewing for anyone who can name every Real Housewife, live-tweets The Bachelor every Monday night or thinks The Real World should be studied in college. Hosted by the reality TV god himself Andy Cohen, the seven episodes will dive deep into our obsession with the genre, including candid chats with legends such as Bret Michaels, Clay Aiken, Janice Dickinson, Lisa Vanderpump, Richard Hatch, Kandi Burruss and, of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family. (Where to Watch: premieres Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. on E!)
If Comedy and Cooking Are Both Your Jam: No, you are not having a fever dream, Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy really do have their own special, Cocktails and Tall Tales, and yes, it is just as delightful as it sounds. The Barefoot Contessa and the Bridesmaids star invite fans to join them for a tasty drink and some unique one-on-one convo, with their respective husbands, Jeffrey Garten and Ben Falcone, also joining in on the fun. (Where to Watch: Discovery+)
If You Are Need in Something Uplifting: Sometimes, you just need a little comfort food in TV form and A Week Away is the perfect little snack. The musical stars former Disney actor Kevin Quinn as a troubled teen who finds friend, a father figure and faith when he's sent to a religious summer camp. Of course, there's also a girl, played by Bailee Madison. Basically, Camp Christian Rock. Or should we say Holy High School Musical? OK, we'll stop now. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Love All Things Sherlock Holmes: Prepare for a major twist to the iconic detective's tale with The Irregulars. The period drama centers on a crew of teen misfits who look into supernatural crimes in Victorian London for Dr. Watson, while a certain investigator gets all the credit. As the saying goes: No s--t, Sherlock. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are in the Mood for a Good Murder Mystery: There's something about a tight and well-paced drama on Netflix that just feels right, you know? Who Killed Sara? is the streamer's latest offering, with the Spanish-language series telling the story of man who has spent 18 years in prison after being framed for the murder of his sister. Throughout the 10 episodes, he'll seek revenge on the family he believes is responsible for Sara's death and his downfall. (Where to Watch: Netflix)