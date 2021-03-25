How Aretha Franklin Inspired Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars

The music world lost one of its all-time greats in 2018.

After a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin departed the mortal plane in the early hours of August 16 at the age of 76. And in the aftermath of her passing, much ink has rightfully been spilled about an unparalleled career, an unmatched catalog of hit songs and indelible moments that'll ensure that, though she's left us to live in a world without her, she'll never truly be gone.

As we continue to celebrate the life of a singular talent on what would have been her 79th birthday March 25, one thing stands out: Franklin's incomparable impact on the music landscape and the legion of musicians who climbed the ranks in her shadow, unmistakably influenced by one of the greatest vocalists of this or any time.

In ways both subtle and glaringly obvious, after Franklin rose to fame in the early '60s, she began to shape a sound that still stands as the paragon of virtue for "real singers" to this day.