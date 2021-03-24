Watch the Superstore Cast's Audition Tapes Ahead of the Series Finale

The end is near for Superstore.

On Wednesday, March 24, the NBC comedy treated fans to a look at the cast's original audition tapes ahead of the upcoming series finale. In the just released video below, we watched as Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos and more auditioned for their now beloved characters. First up, there's McKinney finding his voice as Glenn, the super positive Cloud 9 manager.

What made the footage even more special? It's played opposite the scene that made it into the series. In fact, the way Santos introduced himself as Mateo was very similar to the cut that made it into the pilot.

We can't say that's entirely surprising as the casting team was totally cracking up in the background of his audition. Can you blame them?

As for Ash, she clearly had a vision for assistant store manager Dina. Unapologetic and confident, Ash without a doubt nailed her audition for the laugh-out-loud part.