The Best Air Dry Hair Products to Help You Live Your Best Life

The age-old debate: To air dry hair or heat style your locks? It's all too relatable especially with more time at home. While using various heat tools can you help you achieve a polished look for any occasion in less time, it can also have damaging effects on your mane. But on the flip side, air drying can to lead frizzy, untamed locks, which makes us ultimately resort to our flat iron and curling tools. However, the key to mastering a chic air dried mane is using the correct hair products!
We've rounded up eight products that will allow you to let your hair dry naturally while helping you achieve a shiny, frizz-free hairdo. Whether you have curly, straight or wavy hair, there's a product out there for you!
See below for our top air dry hair products.
OUAI Air Dry Foam
With powerful ingredients like kale protein, panthenol and carrot protein, this time-saving wash and wear foam will help you get the perfect air-dried waves!
Rich Kid Coconut Oil Air Dry Styler
This coconut oil-infused gel will help you achieve frizz-free, wavy locks. Just rub product between palms, run it through nearly dry hair and let your hair naturally dry. It's also great for heat styling!
R+CO Dreamhouse Cold Pressed Watermelon Wave Spray
With notes of deep palo santo, white cedarwood, smoky tobacco leaf, fresh pine needles and water lily, this multi-tasking hair mist will not only make your hair smell amazing, it will also provide UV protection and major shine.
R+Co Bleu Surreal Styling Serum
For silky soft and frizz-free hair, we suggest this styling serum! It features the brand's proprietary Bleu Molecule Complex that will help repair and strengthen all hair types. It's a game changer for air drying hair.
Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream
Perfect for nearly every hair type, this styling cream will condition, hydrate and reduce frizz while letting your hair naturally dry. It's also packed with nourishing ingredients like Argan Oil and Behentrimonium Chloride.
Bumble and bumble Don't Blow It Fine Hair Air Dry Styler
With a UVA/UVB filter and texture-enhancing blend, this Bumble and bumble styler will protect your hair while giving you natural texture, bouncy locks and zero crunch.
ALTERNA® My Hair My Canvas Easy Does It Air-Dry Balm
Thanks to a blend of ingredients like white charcoal, waterlily extract and prickly pear oil, this magical balm will reduce air-drying time and help keep frizz at bay.
RAHUA Air Dry Spray
Comb this spray through your hair and let it work its magic! It features a blend of botanical gums, natural sugars, aloe and hibiscus to help hair shine and keep its natural texture.