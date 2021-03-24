Jessica Alba Reveals the Truth About Why She Stepped Back From Acting at the “Top” of Her Career

Watch : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Motherhood changed Jessica Alba. In fact, it even motivated her to switch careers from actress to entrepreneur.

Her first child, Honor, was born in 2008. Four years later, Alba largely stepped away from Hollywood and launched The Honest Company. Why?

Well, for Romper's March cover story, she explained her decision to move away from entertainment at the height of her career (However, she's still appeared onscreen a number of times, including recently in L.A.'s Finest, Killers Anonymous and, soon, Trigger Warning).

"My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career," the 39 year old explained on Wednesday, March 24.

So what was the real reason? As Alba put it, "I couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I just didn't care about it anymore the same way. It was something bigger. I felt like if I was going to, I guess, sort of get this platform, what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference."