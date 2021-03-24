Why Meghan McCain Is Being Mocked Over Workplace Representation Comments

Watch : Meghan McCain Opens Up About Rocky Return to "The View"

Meghan McCain is stirring controversy and mockery over comments she made on The View over representation of minorities in workplaces, with many users citing nepotism as the reason she was hired at hers.

On Wednesday, March 24, the daughter of late Republican senator and 2008 presidential candidate John McCain and the ABC talk show's conservative co-host spoke out about legal cases involving universities' usage of affirmative action in admissions as well as a provision of the recent $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that benefits farmers of color who are socially disadvantaged, explaining that she was "concerned that women farmers were not included in the stimulus along with African-American farmers."

"If you have someone more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience in whatever field they're being nominated for than a minority with less experience, are we in a place where this matters?" McCain asked on The View. "We're going to a place where even if people need money, even if people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications, the content of your character. It is not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached. I think this is a very, very slippery slope."

Twitter user @miketheidealist tweeted in response to her comments, "What are her qualifications for anything???" to which user @Strongarm_99 responded, "Her dad. That's it."