Paparazzi Photo Agency Splash News Files for Bankruptcy Amid Meghan Markle Legal Battle

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Settle Legal Claim Over "Invasive" Photos

A paparazzi photo agency is in the midst of major money problem.

Splash News and Picture Agency filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 23, according to documents obtained by E! News. In a declaration, the agency's president Emma Curzon cited two pending lawsuits as a source of their financial problems, including one with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "The claims are disputed but unfortunately ongoing attorney bills have drained, and continue to drain, cash from the business," the declaration states. "Splash is unable to continue with the financial burden to defend these claims."

Curzon also noted the coronavirus pandemic as another contributor to their current financial dilemma. "As a consequence of the global pandemic the availability of celebrity images has declined and budgets within media companies have been cut to reflect wider macro-economic challenges," the declaration reads. "This situation has been exacerbated by two ongoing litigation cases and the costs of defending these cases. These cases are in the United Kingdom and United States."