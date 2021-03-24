Noah Centineo Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Superhero Transformation

Watch : What "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Taught Noah Centineo

Can Noah Centineo get any more attractive? Why yes, yes he can.

On Wednesday, March 24, the star from the To All the Boys franchise appeared on the fitness Instagram profile of personal trainer Kirk Myers putting in work at the gym, and the gains are showing!

The 24-year-old heartthrob now has bulging muscles in preparation for his upcoming role as Albert Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, in the DC Extended Universe's Black Adam.

During an interview with Australian radio show, Smallzy's Surgery, which premiered on Feb. 23, the Netflix actor explained how he bulked up to keep in step with the movie's star—Dwayne Johnson—by increasing his daily calorie intake to over 6,000!

"Last time I gained, I was eating 6,500 calories a day," he recalled, "but this time will not be as bad." At one point, he noted beginning his days with 12 eggs, steak, potatoes and a couple bowls of oatmeal.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film's production was paused, which gave Noah added time for his high-intensity workouts, "two hours every day" to be exact.