Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off It Cosmetics, Murad, Tarte & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on products from It Cosmetics, Murad, Tarte and Indie Lee.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
The It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer was developed by plastic surgeons. The full-coverage formula covers dark circles, redness, dark spots and more for up to 24 hours without creasing or clumping. It's water-proof, humidity-proof, and is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
The Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel locks in moisture to the skin and increases retention for up to five days. The oil-free formula plumps and smooths in addition to strengthening the skin barrier. The water gel combats dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and uneven texture.
Tarte Big Ego Frameworker Brow Pomade
If you're afraid of messing up your perfectly filled-in eyebrows, the Tarte Big Ego Frameworker Brow Pomade is waterproof, sweatproof, smudge-proof, and lasts for 24 hours. Outline, define, and fill in your brows without any worry.
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
The Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser is a cleanser, makeup remover, and a face mask all in one product. It exfoliates, nourishes, and hydrates your face to create luminous silky soft skin.
Tarte Big Ego Sketch & Set Brow Pencil & Tinted Gel
You get two products in one with this item. The Tarte Big Ego Sketch & Set Brow Pencil & Tinted Gel includes micro tip pencil to fill in eyebrows with hair-like strokes and a tinted gel to keep brows in place all day long.
Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner
Refresh, clarify, prime, and moisturize your skin with this alcohol-free toner. The Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner is suitable for all skin types and it's vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, paraben-free, and silicone-free.
Tarte Big Ego Amazonian Clay Brow & Root Camo Kit
Tarte's Big Ego Amazonian Clay Brow & Root Camo Kit is a mess-free mineral powder that creates instantly fuller-looking hair. Use this product to fill in eyebrows, cover greys and roots, fill in a thinning hairline, and extend/refresh highlights. The kit comes with two brushes to perfectly apply and blend the powder.
Tarte Big Ego DIY Brow Detailing Pen
The Tarte Big Ego DIY Brow Detailing Pen has tapered, multi-length bristles to create hair-like strokes as you fill in your eyebrows. It's waterproof, sweatproof, and smudge-proof for 24 hours. It comes with a spoolie to comb through & perfect brows. It can also be used to apply some faux freckles.
While you're shopping for eyebrow products, check out some of our favorites from Patrick Ta, Huda Beauty and more.