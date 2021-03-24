Jill Duggar Admits She Hasn't Visited the Duggar Family Home in a "Couple Years"

Watch : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Jill Duggar has literally distanced herself from her big family. It turns out she hasn't even been to her parents' house in a couple of years, because it can be triggering.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum confessed she hasn't been to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's place, which is known as "the big house," in a long time.

"We haven't actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years, other than once, like, to check the mail," she shared in a YouTube Q&A on Sunday, March 21.

The 29-year-old star reflected, "[In] this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental, emotional health and all of that. Our threshold—we like to call it—is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us, with a lot going on in our own lives."

Her husband, Derick Dillard, noted, "There's a lot of triggers there."

Jill also attributed the distance to some of the "restrictions" during the coronavirus pandemic.