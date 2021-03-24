Kourtney Kardashian Just Took a Major Step in Her Relationship With Travis Barker

Watch : Travis Barker Shares How He Feels About Kourtney Kardashian

This isn't just a spring fling, dolls.

As Kourtney Kardashian continues to spend more quality time with Travis Barker, E! News is learning more about what makes this relationship work.

"He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well," a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed to E! News. "He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened."

While the Blink 182 rocker may be generous with his presents, including a diamond bracelet for Valentine's Day, Kourtney is also making it clear where she stands in the relationship.

On Tuesday, March 23, Travis shared a personal note on Instagram Stories that stated, "I love you." Fans quickly recognized Kourtney's handwriting leaving some fans convinced that this pair has already dropped the all-important L word.