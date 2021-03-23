John Stamos Steps Into the Role of Coach in Inspiring Big Shot Trailer

Watch : John Stamos Says Playing Chef Louis Is a Departure for Him

On Tuesday, March 23, Disney+ released the first look at their upcoming sports dramedy starring John Stamos. David E. Kelley's Big Shot, which premieres April 16 on the streaming service, follows Marvyn Korn (Stamos), a quick-to-anger basketball coach who has found himself coaching at an all-girls private school. Why? Well, as the new trailer teases below, Marvyn's temper may've gotten the best of him in the NCAA.

"Coaches here, they're expected to be role models," Dean Sherilyn Thomas (Yvette Nicole Brown) warns as flashback footage shows Marvyn screaming and throwing chairs. "Do not screw this up."

While Dean Thomas feels Marvyn's new coaching job is "a big mistake," she decides to "make the best of it." We're not sure Marvyn's assistant coach Holly (Jessalyn Gilsig) and his new team feel similarly.

"This is Westbrook," one teammate informs Coach Marvyn. "We won't respond to my way or the highway."

As the trailer continues, some of the team even considers quitting in the hopes that Marvyn will get fired. Yet, the new coach seems determined to help the team improve.