The Nanny Will Finally Be Available to Stream in April

From Flushing, Queens to Max, HBO.
The Nanny is finally headed to a streaming service, and it'll be HBO Max wearing red while all the others are in tan starting April 1. The news was practically buried in a press release from the streamer, filled to the brim with what you'll be able to watch next month. Kate Winslet in The Mare of Easttown? Space Jam? The fourth season of The Great Pottery Throwdown? We'll excitedly get to it all, but only after we watch all six seasons of The Nanny.
In case you weren't around from 1993 to 1999 and have never heard the theme song, The Nanny starred Fran Drescher as a fashionista who shows up on the doorstep of the very fancy Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) after being kicked out of her bridal salon job by her boyfriend. She, surprise, becomes the nanny to Mr. Sheffield's three kids.
As the song goes, "Who would have guessed that the girl we described was just exactly what the doctor prescribed?"
Back in April 2020, Drescher told E! News that she thinks Fran and Max—who wed in the end after seasons of teasing—would definitely still be together today, and Fran would either be in fashion or government.
"I think Fran would have gotten involved in a fashion blog on how to look like a million bucks on a shoestring budget," she said. "Or maybe she might've gotten involved in local politics. She always did have a voice for the underdog, for the union workers."
Drescher is currently working on turning The Nanny into a Broadway musical with help from ex-husband and show co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom, and she might not even stop there. She's also got dreams of a TV revival.
"Peter came up with the brilliant idea that Fran and Max moved back to New York because he missed Broadway and, for lack of a better idea, Fran says, 'Why don't you do a show about us?'" Fran revealed. "And then whole first season would be about him producing the show that's actually on a Broadway."
We'll take whatever Drescher wants to give us, but being able to watch the original show is a hell of a start.