Lizzo Addresses Her Relationship Status After Malibu Sighting—And She's Good as Hell

If Lizzo does have a new man in her life, they definitely aren't putting a label on it just yet.
This week, the singer was spotted getting close with a mystery man on a balcony in Malibu, Calif. The Shade Room published photos of their one-on-one time and reported that her possible new boo leaned in for a kiss.
Her date, who had a beard and braids, wore a black UCLA shirt during their meetup.
So, is Lizzo really taken? Well, she is setting the record straight and making it clear it's nothing serious.
Lizzo posted a thirst trap on Instagram on Tuesday, March 23, showing her stuff and slapping her butt. The "Truth Hurts" star was not subtle when she captioned the cheeky vid, "SINGLE" with a winking tongue-out emoji. Mystery solved?
Though she addressed her relationship status, she didn't explain who the guy really is.
On Monday, the 32 year old shared another Malibu memory by posting a carefree video of herself doing the "Up" challenge and dancing to Cardi B's hit song.
"S/O to my neighbors in Malibu I think they heard Up like 300 times back to back at 3am," Lizzo wrote. "@iamcardib I'm ready to get it poppin on live lmaooooooo."
One of Lizzo's most recent relationships was in 2018, when she fell in love with the Gemini she mentioned in the song "Cuz I Love You." In 2020, the musician told Rolling Stone that the relationship didn't work out because she wanted freedom.
"As f--ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience," she said. "I'm not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It's inevitable. The pain is human experience."
She also recalled that she fell in love for the first time at age 19, but felt like she had to change for her boyfriend. "Skinny guys like me," she noted. "But I remember he was like, ‘I'm a little guy. I need a little girl.'" The Grammy winner added, "How can you be in love with someone when you're not even you?"