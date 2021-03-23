Elevate Your Everyday Makeup Routine with Avani Gregg's New Morphe Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TikTok star Avani Gregg is the latest digital creator to join the Morphe family!

The limited-edition Morphe x Avani Gregg collection just dropped today, and we are obsessed! The ever-relatable star's collaboration with the beauty retailer features everything you need to rock the latest beauty trends and upgrade your everyday makeup routine. From the 30-shade palette to bronzing must-haves to the perfect lip kits and glosses, there's something for everyone!

Our favorite? The Whoa Glow Face & Body Illuminator that features light-reflecting pearls to help you achieve a mesmerizing glow.

Scroll below to check out the Morphe x Avani collection before it sells out! No complicated TikTok dances required.