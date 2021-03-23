You Won't Believe This Connection Between The Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman

Blink and you'll miss it!

In a new video uploaded to TikTok, @SydneyPearl98 points out an unexpected connection between The Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman.

As the eagle-eyed viewer notes, there's a scene in the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in which Mia Thermopolis (played by Anne Hathaway) gives a royal wave and loses her bracelet. Luckily, a nearby footman catches the accessory after it flies off and tells her, "It happens all the time."

So, what's the big deal? Well, as the social media sleuth explains, there's a very similar scene in Pretty Woman. At one point in the 1990 movie, Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) accidentally flicks a piece of escargot while dining at a restaurant. It's caught by a waiter who tells her, "It happens all the time."

But wait, there's more. The same guy also plays a waiter in the 2001 original The Princess Diaries. As BuzzFeed noted in April 2020, when TikTok user @karlymaas spotted the similarities, he makes a cameo after Mia taps her glass to get everyone's attention at a state dinner and shatters it, telling her (you guessed it), "It happens all the time."