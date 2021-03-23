David Dobrik Announces Break From Social Media in New Apology Video

Watch : David Dobrik Issues Apology for Past "Mistakes" in Content

Amid allegations about some of his past videos, David Dobrik has issued a new apology and announced he's briefly stepping away from social media.

"I'm gonna take a short break from all this social media stuff because I realize there's a serious lack of infrastructure when I make any kind of content and I wanna be able to have a place of checks and balances, I wanna have HR and I wanna be able to have people communicate discomfort in a way that's comfortable to them and where they don't feel like their emotions or what they're doing or how they're acting is compromised," he told viewers in a YouTube video posted early March 23. "It doesn't feel right to go back to posting like I have been and it also doesn't feel right to go dark because I love what I do, but I think it is important to show that change is possible and that I'm learning and maybe even forgiveness is possible. I want to use this opportunity to step up and own my mistakes."

In his new video, during which he spoke into the camera for more than seven minutes, the 24-year-old YouTube star criticized the previous video message he shared on March 16. "I've put myself in a lot of situations where I have needed to apologize for my past actions and I have never done this correctly and I've never done this respectfully and my last video is a testament to that," he said. "I don't want to defend that video, I don't want to delete that video. I just wanna be clear."