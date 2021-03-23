All the Details on the KVD Beauty Foundation That Went Viral on TikTok

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The TikTok community has spoken. The KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm is the must-have foundation. Just look up the hashtag #kvdfoundation on TikTok and you'll see more than the standard beauty videos ranting and raving about how great a product is. You'll see looks of shock and even some curse words in disbelief about how effective this foundation really is. It manages to cover up hyperpigmentation and skin perfections to a point where it just looks like your skin is perfectly clear, no filters needed. The full coverage foundation has buildable coverage with a matte finish that blends in seamlessly with your skin.

The product comes in over 40 shades, catering to a wide variety of skin tones. However, almost all of them have sold out. If you want to see just how amazing this foundation is, you better hurry up!