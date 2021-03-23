Why Andy Cohen Will Never Do a Reality Show About His Life

Andy Cohen is part of reality TV history.
So it's no surprise he's hosting E!'s new series For Real: The Story of Reality TV, premiering this Thursday night.
So would Cohen, the man behind The Real Housewives, ever do a reality show about his own busy and fascinating life? His answer is actually pretty surprising.
"No! I would be horrible because I wouldn't trust the producers and I would be editing myself," the Bravolebrity told E! News exclusive ahead of the For Real premiere. "It would just not go well."
Cohen added, "I think I would be editing myself. I like to have final cut like Kris Jenner. I like to have final cut."
Cohen is also teasing all the exclusive interviews to come when For Real premieres in just two days. He'll sit down with TV icons like the Kardashians, the original cast of The Real World, many Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation's Jason and Molly Mesnick and many more.
When ask about the interview that most surprised him, Cohen revealed, "First of all I was impressed by the Kardashians' lighting setup. They clearly know what they are doing. It was The Bachelor, Molly and Jason. I was very surprised by how open they were about the role of the producers in shaping the story on The Bachelor."
As for his experience chatting with Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Khloe's home, he gushed, "It was surreal, it was really surreal. It was really surreal to walk in there and just see them all and see the lighting and the cookie jars. Khloe set up this huge spread for me in the guest house, I was really not going to be there for long. She had like the greatest crudité set up and charcuterie tray. It was amazing. I wanted to sleep there."
Cohen shared his thoughts on Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending after it's current 20th season on E!, "I think that it's good to hang it up when you know you want to hang it up. I respect it."
Cohen also promised Real Housewives fans can expect a lot of secrets to get spilled on For Real.
"There are a lot of behind the scenes stories that people have never heard before," he dished. "I showed Caroline [Manzo] and Teresa [Giudice] and Kyle [Richards] their audition reels, which they hadn't seen since they were cast on the show. That was surprising to them. Also, I think it was really surprising hearing Caroline and Teresa's thoughts on each other after all these years."
