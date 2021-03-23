iCarly's Nathan Kress and Wife London Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : "iCarly" Cast: Where Are They Now in 2021?

Introducing Evie Elise Kress!

iCarly star Nathan Kress and his wife London Elise Kress have welcomed a daughter, the actor announced on his Instagram. "And just like that, 3 became 4 ❤ Evie Elise Kress, born 3/20/21 at 5:31pm. 6 lbs, 4 ounces of light and life," Nathan wrote alongside the first photos of his newborn. "My wife is superhuman, and doing extremely well. My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can't seem to stop crying."

The Nickelodeon star, who played Freddie Benson on iCarly, first announced his wife's pregnancy in October. "Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!!" he shared. "After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far. Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!"

Nathan and London are also parents to daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, who was born in December 2017.