Claudia Conway's Future on American Idol Decided as Katy Perry Says She's "Just Coming to Life"

After earning plenty of attention on American Idol, Claudia Conway is just getting started.
The 16-year-old contestant ended her stint on the ABC competition series during the Hollywood Week duet rounds, which aired Monday, March 22. Claudia, whose parents are former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and high-profile attorney George Conway, had teamed up with fellow music hopeful Hannah Everhart to perform Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."
Although they got off to a rocky start during rehearsals, Claudia and Hannah appeared to develop a friendship throughout the journey. Following their performance, Claudia was sent home, while Hannah moved on to the next round.
"You're just coming to life—I can see it in you," judge Katy Perry told Claudia during her appraisal. "And you're taking control of your life, and I applaud you for that. Claudia, this is going to be the end of the American Idol journey for right now."
Claudia smiled and thanked her, leading Katy to add, "I hope you learned a lot, and I hope you come and see us again."
After the segment aired on the East Coast, the teen took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the positive experience.
"it's been real @americanidol," Claudia wrote. "love you guys so much and i'm missing my AMAZING duet partner right about now @thehannahjeverhart."
The show's official Instagram account replied with, "We love you too Claudia!!" She responded, "love you guys more."
For her part, Hannah posted her own Instagram message that included, "i wish my amazing partner @claudiamconway all the best in life no matter what!! i miss you."
Claudia has had a short-lived but high-profile Idol run this season, beginning with her audition that aired during the Feb. 14 season premiere. On March 21, the TikTok star made it through the first round of Hollywood Week cuts, with Katy praising Claudia's "transformation."